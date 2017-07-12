Police Reports: July 3 through 9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BORNE (AWAY) ON THE FOURTH OF JULY

Liberated in an Independence Day burglary between 2:15 and 2:37 a.m.: jewelry and clothing after breaking a glass door to gain entry to MaryBeth Boutique in the 4700 block of West Lovers Lane.

DALLAS

3 Monday

Taken between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.: property from the secured, underground parking at apartments in the 6400 block of Bandera Avenue.

Arrested: a 21-year-old woman accused of shoplifting at 6:31 p.m. from Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

4 Tuesday

Stolen at 3:48 a.m.: property from United Mechanical after forcing open a shed on commercial property in the 5900 block of Sherry Lane.

Taken between 4:50 and 5 p.m.: property from Lovers Inn Animal Medical Center on Lovers Lane.

Removed between 10:25 and 10:35 p.m.: property after forcing open a window at Extra Storage Space in the 12000 block of Inwood Road.

5 Wednesday

Recklessly damaged before 3:30 p.m.: property in the parking lot near The Cooper Institute in the 12000 block of Preston Road.

Stolen between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.: property from a resident’s vehicle at apartments in the 7500 block of Eastern Avenue.

6 Thursday

Jimmied open between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.: a door to enter and take property from a Dallas woman’s vehicle at Preston Center Pavilion.

Broken between 4 and 4:10 p.m.: the window of a Dallas woman’s vehicle near The Renaissance At Preston Hollow on Thackery Street.

Stolen before 6:30 p.m.: two bicycles from the parking garage of apartments in the 6500 block of Bandera Avenue.

7 Friday

Removed before 8:30 a.m.: the new range from a newly built home in the 11000 block of Doolin Court.

At 11:54 a.m., a robber passed a note demanding money at Chase Bank in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 3:35 p.m.: property from a vacant home in the 6600 block of Forest Lane.

Taken between 4:44 and 4:45 p.m.: property from a Duncanville woman’s vehicle at 7-Eleven in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

8 Saturday

Shot in the arm during a robbery between 1:05 and 1:13 a.m.: a Mesquite woman in the parking lot near Chili’s at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

9 Sunday

Arrested: a 33-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 2:15 and 2:25 p.m. from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

Stolen between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.: a vehicle from apartments in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway.