Police Reports: July 31 – Aug 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TALK ABOUT HAVING NOTHING TO WEAR

Stolen between 5 and 5:49 p.m. Aug. 1: clothing from an apartment in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue.

DALLAS

31 Monday

Snatched between 10 and 10:10 a.m.: a University Park woman’s wallet from her open purse at Trader Joe’s in Inwood Village.

Taken between 7:20 and 7:29 p.m.: a Dallas woman’s property at Preston Royal Village.

1 Tuesday

Damaged between 1:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: a rear window of a vehicle at a home in the 10600 block of Sandpiper Lane.

Arrested: a 19-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 12:20 and 1 p.m. from Gucci at NorthPark Center.

Arrested: a 19-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 4:20 and 5 p.m. from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center.

2 Wednesday

At 12:30 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Apple at NorthPark Center.

Broken between 7:55 a.m. and 6 p.m.: a window to take property from a Rockwall woman’s vehicle at Preston Center.

Stolen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.: the license plate off a Royse City woman’s vehicle near Dougherty’s Pharmacy in Preston Royal Village.

Arrested: a 43-year-old woman accused of shoplifting from 5:10 to 5:15 p.m. from Dillard’s at NorthPark Center.

3 Thursday

Stolen before 9 a.m.: a firearm from an unlocked vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of Yamini Drive.

Arrested: 17-year-old boy and girl accused of shoplifting at 3:53 p.m. from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

4 Friday

Broken before 8 a.m.: doors to a vacant home in the 5700 block of Surrey Square Lane to enter and take tools belonging to Flip Sisters LLC, of Arlington.

5 Saturday

Pried open before noon: a window to enter and take the third-row seats from a GMC vehicle at a home in the 5000 block of Purdue Avenue.

Stolen before 2 p.m.: property after prying open the rear door of a vehicle at a home in the 5100 block of Elsby Avenue.

Burglarized before 2:30 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Stanford Avenue.

Arrested: a 21-year-old woman accused of shoplifting between 3:39 and 5:32 p.m. from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.