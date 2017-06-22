Police Reports June 12 – 18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A ROGUE SEEKING ROUGE?

Between 8:03 and 8:13 p.m. June 12, a robber threatened bodily harm and took property from Ulta Cosmetics in Inwood Village.

DALLAS

12 Monday

Before 10:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Stanford Avenue, a dog bit a 62-year-old Dallas woman on the leg, breaking the skin.

Burglarized between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.: a home in the 5400 block of Northmoor Drive.



14 Wednesday

Taken before 10:30 a.m.: property from an unlocked vacant house in the 6600 block of Del Norte Lane.

Kicked in before 10:30 a.m.: the door to a home in the 6600 block of Del Norte Lane to gain access and remove property.

Arrested: a 52-year-old woman accused of stealing clothing between 11:50 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

15 Thursday

At 4:17 p.m., a robber presented a note and demanded money from Chase Bank on Lovers Lane.

Broken before 7 a.m.: a window to take property from a vehicle at a home in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard.

Arrested: a 24-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 5:50 and 5:57 p.m. from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized between 10:05 and 10:10 p.m.: a Williamsburg Custom Homes property in the 5600 block of Caladium Drive.

16 Friday

Stolen before 6 a.m.: property from a Dallas man’s vehicle while parked at The Shops in the 3800 block of Northwest Highway.

No tools time? Pried open to steal property before 8 a.m.: the tool box on a pickup truck at a home in the 4600 block of Stanford Avenue.

Broken into at 3:48 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 5300 block of Wenonah Drive.

Taken between 1 and 6 p.m.: property from a vehicle in the 6100 block of Boca Raton Drive.

17 Saturday

Stolen before 9:30 a.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 5600 block of Del Roy Drive.

Taken between 11:39 and 11:42 a.m.: property from the center console of a Garland man’s vehicle parked near a home in the 4300 block of Bluffview Road.

Arrested: a 17-year-old girl accused of shoplifting between 6:07 and 6:40 p.m. from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

18 Sunday

Broken at 1 a.m.: a window to gain entry and take cash from AK Sports on Forest Lane.

Entered before 5:20 a.m.: a Garland woman’s vehicle on Connaught Court.