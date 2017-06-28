Police Reports: June 19 to 25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TRADING FAKE DOUGH

Passed between 8:39 and 10:07 p.m. June 20: counterfeit money at Trader Joes in Inwood Village.

DALLAS

19 Monday

Between 5:25 and 5:30 p.m.: a dog on a leash exited a home in the 4300 block of Caruth Boulevard and bit a Dallas woman.

Taken between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.: property from a Dallas woman at Inwood Village.

Arrested: a 32-year-old man accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

20 Tuesday

Arrested: a 22-year-old man accused of shoplifting between 2:30 and 3 p.m. at Dillard’s at NorthPark Center.

Stolen between 6 p.m. and midnight: electronics from an office building in the 7500 block of Inwood Road.

Shoplifted between 8:30 and 9 p.m.: merchandise from Louis Vuitton at NorthPark Center.

21 Wednesday

Broken before 7 a.m.: a glass front window to gain entry and remove property from a home in the 5000 block of Horseshoe Trail.

22 Thursday

Stolen between 1:30 and 1:34 p.m.: a Lewisville woman’s property at Shear Vintage Salon in Preston Forest Square.

At 8:30 p.m., a shoplifter threatened a Neiman Marcus employee at NorthPark Center.

Between 10 and 10:50 p.m., a carjacker hit a Garland woman’s vehicle at Preston Valley Shopping Center in an attempt to take the vehicle.

Burglarized between 7:30 and 11 p.m.: a Garland man’s vehicle at Market at Preston Forest.

23 Friday

Stolen before 7:15 a.m.: a vehicle near a home in the 4600 block of Stanford Avenue.

Taken between 2 and 2:45 p.m.: property after prying opening a Sam Hill Tree Care vehicle in the 6400 block of Northport Drive.

24 Saturday

Burglarized between midnight and 2 a.m.: a vehicle parked near apartments in the 3800 block of Northwest Highway.

Shoplifted at 6:56 p.m.: merchandise from Tyler’s sportswear superstore on Lovers Lane.

Stolen between 6 and 7 p.m.: property from the open garage at a home in the 5500 block of Boaz Street.

25 Sunday

Taken before 7:30 a.m.: the tires off a vehicle at a home in the 4800 block of Allencrest Lane.

Stolen between 8 and 8:15 a.m.: a Denton woman’s phone from a desk at Medical City Dallas on Forest Lane.

Got your fob, got your stuff. Between 2 and 3 p.m., someone used a key fob to enter a Dallas man’s vehicle at Preston Center and take property.

Around 6:20 p.m., a vandal used pliers to damage property at Macy’s at NorthPark Center.