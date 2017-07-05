Police Reports: June 26 to July 2

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LIKE TAKING MONEY FROM A BABY

Snatched between 5:30 and 6 p.m. July 2: a wallet off a baby stroller at NorthPark Center.

DALLAS

26 Monday

Damaged between 9:20 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 6300 block of Linden Lane.

Stolen between 9:30 and 9:50 p.m.: a vehicle at The Pavilion on Lovers Lane shopping center.

27 Tuesday

Taken around 6:53 a.m.: Environmental Lighting Service property from a construction site at Preston Forest Village.

Stolen before 11 a.m.: a vehicle parked near Guitar Center on LBJ Freeway.

Damaged at 9:57 p.m.: the lawn and bricks at a home in the 7100 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

Between 9:26 and 10:09 p.m. in the 9300 block of Boedeker Street, a hooligan brandished a gun in front of a Dallas man but made no threats.

28 Wednesday

Defrauded of money around midnight: a 24-year-old Garland woman near the Bank of America ATM at Preston Royal.

A 70-year-old man was unsure how he injured himself before 12:46 a.m. at his home in the 5900 block of Luther Lane.

Arrested: two women at NorthPark Center, a 49-year-old accused of shoplifting from Dillard’s between 4:30 and 5:50 p.m. and a 20-year-old accused of shoplifting at Macy’s between 3:40 and 4 p.m.

30 Friday

Taken before 10:37 a.m.: third-row seat from a vehicle at apartments in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.

1 Saturday

Stolen before 5:30 a.m.: a vehicle and attached trailer near Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

Removed between 5 and 8 p.m.: tailgate off a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

2 Sunday

Broken before 10:58 a.m. at a home in the 5600 block of Caladium Drive: the lock on the door to a backyard shed to gain entry and steal property.

Damaged between 8:44 and 9:06 p.m.: a window at an apartment in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway.