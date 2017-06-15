Police Reports: June 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COULDN’T WAIT FOR AN APPOINTMENT?

Broken into between 1:50 and 3:25 a.m. June 8 by breaking glass to open a door: Salvo Hair Design on Midway Road.

DALLAS

5 Monday

Stolen between 1 and 3 p.m.: a Plano woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Shoplifted around 3 p.m.: merchandise from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

Jimmied open before 10 p.m.: a window to gain entry and take from an apartment in the 4800 block of Lovers Lane.

6 Tuesday

Stolen before 8 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 7100 block of Blairview Drive.

7 Wednesday

Taken before 7:39 p.m.: a third-row seat after breaking the lock on a vehicle at a home in the 6100 block of Mimosa Lane.

Shoplifted around 7:45 p.m.: merchandise from Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

8 Thursday

Between 12:45 and 12:55 p.m., a customer used a forged check and fake ID to get cash from Guaranty Bank on Luther Lane.

Broken at 3:10 p.m.: a window to gain entry and take property from a vehicle parked near a home in the 6200 block of Northwood Road.

9 Friday

Vandalized before 11:30 a.m.: an Arizona woman’s vehicle while parked near the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on West Northwest Highway.

Stolen between 5 and 5:04 p.m.: property from a vehicle parked at Inwood Village.

Broken between 4:30 and 7:15 p.m.: a window to enter and take property from a vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

Taken between 5 and 7:25 p.m.: a cast iron mail box from a home in the 5100 block of Radbrook Place.

10 Saturday

Vandalized before 7:30 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 4400 block of Taos Road.