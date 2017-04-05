Police Reports: March 27-April 2

Glued: BBs inside the tire caps on two wheels of a vehicle parked at the Preston Tower Condominiums on Northwest Highway between 8 p.m. March 29 and 8 a.m. March 30.

DALLAS

27 Monday

Stolen: property from an unlocked vehicle parked at Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services day care on Preston Road between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Broken: window on a vehicle parked at an office building in the 8600 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard between noon and 12:30 p.m. Taken: Miscellaneous property.

Taken: earrings from a home in the 5900 block of Elderwood Drive between 2 and 5:30 p.m.

28 Tuesday

Stolen: property from a vehicle parked at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd on Midway Road between 9 and 11:54 a.m.

29 Wednesday

Taken: property from a vehicle parked at Inwood Village on Lovers Lane between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Two shoplifters took merchandise from a store in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane between 5:50 and 6 p.m.

30 Thursday

Smashed: the window of a vehicle parked at Preston Royal Office Park at 8:30 a.m. Taken: Miscellaneous property.

Taken: Property from a rear storage area at NorthPark Center between 2 and 2:10 p.m.

31 Friday

Unknown criminals used guns to rob the 7-Eleven store in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway at midnight.

Broken: glass to enter a vehicle parked at Inwood Village and remove property between 6:30 and 6:35 a.m.

Taken: mirrors from a vehicle parked in front of a home in the 5700 block of Greenbriar Drive between 12:30 and 7:45 a.m.

Stolen: property from a vehicle parked the 4500 block of Elsby Avenue between 10 p.m. March 30 and 9 a.m. March 31.

Burglarized: Three vehicles parked at homes along Cochran Chapel Circle, two of them in the 9100 block between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. A firearm was removed from the third around 1 p.m. in the 4300 block.

Punched: a man shopping at the Tom Thumb supermarket in the Market at Preston Forest around 3 p.m. by an unknown attacker.

1 Saturday

Stolen: a vehicle parked in front of a home in the 4300 block of Merrell Road between 10 p.m. March 31 and 3:30 a.m. April 1.

Taken: property from the open garage of a home in the 4800 block of Forest Bend Road between 9 p.m. March 31 and 6 a.m. April 1.