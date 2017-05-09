Police Reports: May 1-7

The tool used to draw on a Dallas woman’s vehicle at Berkshire Court between 8:15 and 8:25 p.m. May 7? An unknown sharp object.

DALLAS

1 Monday

An unknown elderly man struck drove into and injured a Dallas man at 1:54 p.m. in the 4400 block of Wildwood Road.

Taken between 2:20 and 2:32 a.m.: miscellaneous property from an unlocked vehicle at the Blakley Capital building in the 5500 block of Kemper Court.

Shoplifted at 6:15 p.m.: merchandise from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

A stranger fled after assaulting a 34-year-old Allen woman in the Smoothie King in the Market at Preston Forest at 8:26 p.m. by throwing a smoothie at her.

Between 8:40 and 9:27 p.m., two burglars removed a door panel to break into a home in the 6800 block of Woodland Drive and take household goods.

2 Tuesday

Stolen overnight before 7 a.m.: firearms after breaking a window to gain access to a vehicle at home in the 7100 block of Briarmeadow Drive.

Broken between 5:45 and 11 p.m.: the window of a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Northwest Highway to gain entry and take property.

3 Wednesday

A Dallas man at 1 a.m. interrupted a burglar who had broken glass to enter through the back door of a home in the 4400 block of Irvin Simmons Drive.

A customer at Chicos on Preston Road paid with counterfeit money around 3:50 p.m.

4 Thursday

Stolen overnight before 9:45 a.m.: a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro from the 7700 block of Inwood Road.

Taken at 4:57 p.m.: property from a storage unit in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.

5 Friday

Between 10:30 p.m. May 4 and 12:22 a.m. May 5, a dog was killed and skinned at a home in the 5000 block of Radbrook Place.

Reported at 11:41 a.m.: Someone used counterfeit money to pay for clothing and other merchandise recently from White House Black Market in Preston Oaks.

Taken between 2 and 6:31 p.m.: merchandise from the Sherwin Williams in Market at Preston Forest.

Shoplifted between 6:27 and 6:41 p.m.: merchandise from ULTA Beauty in Inwood Village.

6 Saturday

At 11:55 a.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Pearl Vision in Preston Oaks.

Shoplifted at 1:03 p.m.: merchandise from Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center.

7 Sunday

Broken into overnight before 8:47 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 4800 block of Ellensburg Drive.

Taken between 1 and 2 p.m.: the third-row seat from a Dallas man’s car parked at Preston Center.

Stolen between 12:30 and 3 p.m.: property from the door of a home in the 5100 block of Del Roy Drive.

A dog bit a woman around 7 p.m. near the woman’s home in the 9900 block of Edgemere Road.

Damaged around 11:30 p.m.: property at Town North Family YMCA.