Police Reports: May 15-21

A failed auto theft attempt before 8:45 a.m. May 16, left a vehicle parked overnight near Inwood Lawn Equipment on Northwest Highway with a broken window and steering column.

DALLAS

15 Monday

Around 5 a.m., a robber used a handgun to take money from Einstein Bagels on Royal Lane.

Taken between 12:40 and 1 p.m.: property from the back of a mowing company’s vehicle at a home in the 6000 block of Preston Haven Drive.

Taken between 2 and 5 p.m.: a vehicle from the parking lot at NorthPark Center.

At 4:38 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Apex by Sunglass Hut at NorthPark Center.

16 Tuesday

Broken at 11 a.m.: the window of a Dallas woman’s vehicle while parked near Picasso’s Pizza & Grill on Inwood Road.

17 Wednesday

Jimmied open overnight before 5 a.m.: the rear window hatch of a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Eastern Avenue to gain access and take the third row seat.

Taken overnight before 7 a.m.: property from an apartment in the 5200 block of Royal Crest Drive.

Taken overnight before 10 a.m.: the tires and wheels off a vehicle parked at a home in the 5500 block of Ursula Lane.

Stolen between 7:02 and 7:15 p.m.: copper from an air conditioning unit for an office in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

18 Thursday

Broken between 5:50 and 6:50 a.m.: the window of a Dallas woman’s vehicle at The Pavilion shopping center on Lovers Lane to gain access and take property.

Broken between 8:25 and 8:30 a.m.: the window of a Dallas woman’s vehicle in the parking lot near the Primrose School of Preston Hollow to gain entry and take property.

Damaged before 8:30 a.m.: the side mirror of a GMC Yukon at apartments in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard. Taken: the third row seat.

Stolen at 3:15 p.m.: a Plano man’s truck and trailer from at home in the 4600 block of Royal Lane.

Forced open before 4 p.m.: a door to burglarize a house in the 5600 block of West Purdue Avenue.

20 Saturday

Stolen overnight before 10:30 a.m.: property from a vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of West Amherst Avenue.

Taken overnight before 11:50 a.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle at home in the 4600 block of Stanford Avenue.

Stolen between 4:15 and 5:15 p.m.: a flower pot at an apartment in the 4800 block of West Lovers Lane.