Police Reports: May 22-28

Six women – two from Dallas and one each from Carrollton, Coppell, Irving, and Mansfield – lost more than unwanted hair at Waxing the City on Luther Lane. Stolen between 1:37 and 1:47 p.m. May 26: some of their belongings.

DALLAS

22 Monday

Broken between 3:10 and 3:15 a.m.: glass door to enter Pogo’s Wine and Spirits on Lovers Lane and take merchandise.

Arrested: a 27-year-old man accused of shoplifting from the Apple store at NorthPark Center between 7:45 and 8 p.m.

23 Tuesday

Shoplifted between 10 a.m. and noon: merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement on Inwood road.

Broken between 11:13 and 11:19 p.m.: a window to reach in, unlock a door and take televisions, radios, stereos, etc. from American Real Estate Investment on LBJ Freeway.

24 Wednesday

Vandalized between 1:50 and 1:56 a.m.: property in the 11400 block of Quincy Lane.

At 5:45 a.m., a robber used a gun to rob a 52-year-old Dallas man near the Brookdale Preston assisted living facility.

Stolen overnight before 7 a.m.: papers from a vehicle at a home in the 6000 block of Averill Way.

Pried open between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: a rear window to remove property from a vehicle parked near The PilatesBarre on Lovers Lane.

Stolen between noon and 2 p.m.: property from a dental office at Preston Forest Square.

Shoplifted between 1:30 and 2 p.m.: merchandise off a display at the AT&T store on Northwest Highway.

Taken between 1 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.: property from a vehicle at Preston and Royal Office Park.

25 Thursday

Smashed overnight before 6 a.m.: a window to gain entry and take property from a Frisco man’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

Broken between 3:10 and 3:15 p.m.: window to gain entry and steal property from a Dallas woman’s vehicle at Kramer Elementary School.

Punched in the face around 5:20 p.m.: a 22-year-old man at Walgreens on West Northwest Highway.

26 Friday

Broken between 1:45 and 3 a.m.: a lock to gain access and take equipment from a pool house at a home in the 4800 block of Ridgeside Drive.

Vandalized around 4 p.m.: a vehicle at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Removed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.: a wallet from a Dallas woman’s purse at Kramer Elementary School.

27 Saturday

Stolen between 12:15 and 2:45 a.m.: property from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Southbrook Drive.

Taken overnight before 6 a.m.: $10 from the back porch of a home in the 7000 block of Inwood Drive.

Stolen overnight before 7:30 a.m.: a trailer from the driveway of a home in the 7200 block of Stonetrail Drive.