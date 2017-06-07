Police Reports: May 29-June 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

DIDN’T GET FAR

Between 4:22 PM and 4:34 p.m. May 31, two shoplifters concealed merchandise in a bag and left Macy’s at NorthPark Center without paying. Arrested: a 22-year-old man and 18-year-old woman.

DALLAS

30 Tuesday

Taken before 6:30 a.m.: property after breaking into a vehicle at apartments in the 7500 block of Inwood Road.

31 Wednesday

Stolen before 4 a.m.: property from an unlocked home in the 6000 block of Stefani Drive.

Jimmied open to steal property before 4:30 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 5100 block of Northaven Road.

Burglarized around 5 a.m.: Omaha Steaks on Preston Road.

Stolen before 8:30 a.m.: a vehicle parked near Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on West Northwest Highway.

Taken at 11:37 a.m.: property from the front driveway of a home in the 5700 block of Farquhar Lane.

Broken between 5:30 and 6:20 p.m. at Preston Hollow United Methodist Church on Walnut Hill Lane: a vehicle window to gain entry and take property.

Between 4:40 and 4:49 p.m., a robber took property from Neiman Marcus Last Call on West Lovers Lane after threatening to shoot.

1 Thursday

Shoplifted at 6:36 p.m.: merchandise from Burberry at NorthPark Center.

Broken between 11 and 11:20 p.m.: glass to gain entry in a failed attempt to steal a generator from a home in the 4200 block of Hockaday Drive.

2 Friday

Stolen between 9 and 9:05 a.m. near a home in the 4200 block of Willow Grove Road: property from the bed of a Garden Grounds Landscape Management Company pickup truck.

Shoplifted between 7:21 and 7:35 p.m.: clothing from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

3 Saturday

Shoplifted between 11:40 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.: merchandise from Ilori at NorthPark Center.