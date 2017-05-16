Police Reports: May 8-14

Smashed: windows to gain access to two vehicles, one parked between 6:30 and 7 a.m. May 9 near SoulCycle on Northwest Highway , another parked between 6:30 and 7:20 a.m. May 11 near Beyond Fitness Studios on Forest Lane.

DALLAS

9 Tuesday

Stolen between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.: property from a vehicle at Preston Center Pavilion.

Taken between 7:12 and 7:16 a.m.: property from an unlocked vehicle at a home in the 4900 block of Sugar Mill Road.

11 Thursday

Damaged between 2 and 4:30 a.m.: a window at Pogo’s Wine and Spirits on Lovers Lane.

Stolen overnight before 7 a.m.: property from Arhaus at NorthPark Center.

Damaged between 12:30 and 3 p.m.: a door handle to gain access and take property from a vehicle parked near Flying Fish in Preston Center.

Stolen between 4 and 5:14 p.m.: property from a vehicle parked at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church.

Removed between 7:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m.: a window pane to gain access and take property from a vehicle in the 5600 block of Boaz Street.

12 Friday

Stolen before 9:30 a.m.: household goods after breaking the window on a rear door to gain access to a house in the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue.

Assaulted at 6 p.m.: a 31-year-old Lancaster woman who was injured in the parking lot of apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Taken between 6:20 and 6:25 p.m.: property from the backyard of a home in the 6600 block of Glendora Avenue.

Broken at 8 p.m.: glass to gain entry and take property from a vehicle parked near Picasso’s Pizza & Grill on Inwood Road.

13 Saturday

At 4:30 p.m., a dog bit a Frisco man at a home in the 6600 block of Forest Creek Drive.

14 Sunday

Taken between 1 and 2 p.m.: property from a restaurant in the Market at Preston Forest.