Two Dead After Shooting at Office Near High Five

A man and woman are dead after an active shooter incident Monday morning at a high-rise office building on Schroder Road near the intersection of LBJ and Central Expressway, according to the Dallas Police Department’s blog, dpdbeat.com.

“It is believed that the male shot the female and then killed himself,” the blog post says.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of LBJ Freeway Service Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. and determined the possible shooter was in a meeting room.

“Officers were forced to utilize a shotgun to breach the front office door,” the blog says. “At this time, this is the only shot fired by an officer of which the Department is aware.”

In the room, police found the dead man and woman. Officers are withhold their names until relatives of the deceased can be informed.

One officer suffered minor injuries from broken glass and was taken to a hospital.

SWAT officers completed an extensive floor-by-floor search of the building at 12:49 p.m.,

The Department’s Special Investigations Unit will conduct the investigation into the incident.