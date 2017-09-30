Seven-hour Standoff North of Benjamin Franklin Middle School Ends in Arrest

Dallas police officers on Saturday arrested an armed man “without incident” following a seven-hour standoff at a home north of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, according to the department’s Twitter feed.

Officers used a taser to subdue the suspect, according to video on the department’s Facebook page.

“The suspect possibly fired a weapon outside and then barricaded himself inside a residence,” police tweeted.

The video on the department’s Facebook page describes an incident involving a father and son that involved shots fired, but no injuries.

The Dallas SWAT team and several officers responded after noon to the scene in the 10500 block of Pagewood Drive.