DISD Now Offers Online Enrollment

The Dallas Independent School District now offers online enrollment for both returning and new students. The service is open to all kindergarten through 12th-grade students for the 2017-2018 school year, which starts Monday, Aug. 28.

Pre-K and early childhood students must register at their campus.

In order to enroll online, all returning students must have a SnapCode, which can be found on their last Dallas ISD report card or retrieved from the enrollment website www.dallasisd.org/onlineenrollment .

All students new to the distric, will need to follow the listed steps to ensure they are in fact a new student in the district. If a SnapCode is not found for a student, the New Student enrollment link will display and guide to submitting the online application.

Parents who prefer to enroll their children in person can download the required forms at www.dallasisd.org/paperenrollment.

For questions or concerns regarding the process, contact the Dallas ISD Enrollment hotline at (972) 925-5860 or send an email to [email protected].