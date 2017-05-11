DSM High School Theatre Awards Set for May 18

Whether it’s a Tony, Emmy, or Oscar, most aspiring young actors or actresses dream of receiving a statuette in front of an audience of adoring fans and celebrities.

Through the Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards program, patterned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, area high school musical productions compete for 32 different awards and 17 scholarships totaling $55,000.

W.T. White High School, the Hockaday School, and Highland Park High School are among the recordbreaking 76 schools participating in this year’s showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. May 18 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

“With the possibility of scholarships and the amazing programs involved, the [Dallas Summer Musicals Theatre Awards] gives our talented students higher level opportunities,” said Rob Edgin, head of the theater program at W.T. White High School.

While this is the third and fifth time that the Hockaday School and Highland Park High School have participated in DSM HSMTA, respectively, 2017 represents the first year of participation for W.T. White High School where students performed a rendition of Disney’s High School Musical.

“We wanted to return to performing musicals for a number of reasons,” Edgin said. “Mainly, it gives students the best opportunity to get into top tier programs at universities.

“Musicals also represent the most popular form of theater and, with Hamilton, there’s been a massive resurgence in popularity.”

W.T. White junior Luis Matos said performing a musical taught him he could sing.

“Theater and performing in High School Musical has helped my confidence not just in performing and singing in front of people but in all areas of my life,” he said.

Also for the judges’ consideration, Highland Park High School delivered a rousing production of Grease, which received six nominations, including nominations for Supporting Actor Honorable Mention for Will Giese, Featured Actor Honorable Mention for Jake Pruitt, and Featured Actress Honorable Mention for Claire DeJean.

The Hockaday School with performances of the timely musical Beauty and the Beast secured four nominations, including Supporting Actress Honorable Mention for Molly Mahowald.

The award show will consist of performances from the Best Actor and Best Actress nominees, production numbers from Best Musical nominees, and a finale featuring all the schools.

“It’s going to be great celebrating all the amazing work all the high schools have done this year with my fellow theater nerds,” said W.T. White senior Maddy Young.