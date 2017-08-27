Emmitt Smith Gives Uniforms

Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, Emmitt Smith’s days of taking handoffs are long over.

But fortunately for Dallas ISD students in need, the Hall of Fame NFL running back keeps handing out more donated uniforms — 7,000 from his charity in four years.

In August, Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities had its fourth and largest ever back-to-school event, Smith said. With support from sponsor J.C. Penney Co., the nonprofit provided 3,000 new school uniforms, a total value of $150,000, to students from seven elementary schools.

“We want as many children as we can reach to start the school year off right — with a healthy smile, glasses if they need them, fresh clean uniforms, and a full belly of good and healthy food,” Smith said.

The Ellis Davis Field House was converted into a “pop-up shop” to provide a true shopping experience for students of Carr, Jill Stone, Elisha Pease, Rice, McNair, and JW Ray elementary schools and Paul Dunbar Learning Center.

Axxess hosted an arts and crafts and face painting station; DECA Dental provided dental screenings and services; Essilor Vision provided vision screenings and free glasses to students; J.C. Penney and San Francisco Barbers offered salon services and haircuts; Albertsons/Tom Thumb prepared lunch and gave healthy groceries for all families to take home; McDonalds provided books for each student; and the Dallas ISD Community Police Team was onsite to visit with students and their families.