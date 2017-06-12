Greenhill Names Hark New Head of School

The Greenhill School announced this afternoon that Lee J. Hark will be the new head of school effective July 1, 2018. He previously worked as the upper school director and associate head of school at Durham Academy in Durham, North Carolina.

Hark graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with an English degree in 1992. He also holds a master’s degree from the University of Georgia, and did doctoral work at the University of Virginia.

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected to be the next head of school,” Hark said. “Spending time on campus, I was impressed by the talent and dedication of the faculty and administration and the genuine love and commitment every member of the community felt for what is obviously one of the premier schools in the nation.”

Hark’s three children, ages 8, 10, and 13, will also attend Greenhill.