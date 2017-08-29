Greenhill School Cancels Pre-game Picnic, Will Donate Funds To Help Hurricane Victims

Greenhill School has chosen to cancel this Friday’s All Community Picnic and donate the funds allocated for this event to the Red Cross.

The goal is to help Texas communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, one of the largest natural disasters in Texas history. The storm made landfall Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The communities of Houston, Rockport, Corpus Christi, and many others have all been affected by the storm, which forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, school leaders noted.

The Greenhill football team is still scheduled to play the St. Mark’s Lions at 7 p.m. and fans are encouraged to come out and support the Hornets. The concession stand will open at 6 p.m. Parking will be available on campus and overflow parking at the Greenhill Office Park Tower.

“As more inclement weather is forecasted for the Houston area, schools affected by the storm will be closed through Sept. 4. We will continue to stay in communication with school leadership in Houston and keep you updated on rebuilding efforts and how the Greenhill community can help,” school officials announced.