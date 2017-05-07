Marian Davis Named Principal Of Holy Trinity Catholic School

Pastor Donald J. Ours and the advisory board of Holy Trinity Catholic School announced the appointment of Marian L. Davis as Principal. She has served as interim principal since December 2016.

“I am very happy and excited to welcome Marian Davis as our principal,” Ours said. “As she joined us here at Holy Trinity School shortly after the holidays, she engaged the parents, students and teachers immediately. She and her husband, Gerry, became parishioners right away. Marian demonstrates that relationship and faith are core values as she takes up her responsibilities here. Her experience as a principal and her energy and passion for education will be an incredible asset to our school. I look forward to working with Marian for a long time to come.”

Ours said Davis is highly regarded as an effective communicator and administrator. She served as St. Augustine Catholic School principal from 2011 – 2015 before taking over as the inaugural president of the St. Philip / St. Augustine Catholic Academy.

Prior to that, Davis served as the assistant principal at All Saints Catholic School in Plano (2009-2011); the assistant principal of St. Thomas Episcopal School in San Antonio (2007-2009); and as an elementary teacher in St Louis, Missouri. (1979-2007).

Davis has a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Missouri and a Master of Arts in Catholic School Leadership from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. She is certified as a school principal, teacher and librarian.

Davis described her philosophy in education with this quote by St. John Bosco: “Without confidence and love, there can be no true education.”