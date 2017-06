Incumbent Dustin Marshall easily defeated challenger Lori Kirkpatrick Saturday night in the Dallas ISD District 2 runoff.

According to unofficial results, Marshall nearly doubled Kirkpatrick’s total, earning more than 66 percent of the vote to Kirkpatrick’s 34 percent.

Kirkpatrick actually earned 291 more votes than Marshall in the May 6 general election. However, she finished with 49.79 percent of the vote, just shy of the outright majority needed to avoid a runoff.