North Dallas Montessori School Unveils Fine Arts Building

This semester, students at the Alcuin School are studying film, and languages such as Spanish and Mandarin, in the recently opened state-of-the-art World Languages and Fine Arts Building.

“Alcuin has always been at the forefront of education when establishing and teaching those early learning fundamentals, as a young student begins their journey towards high school graduation,” said Walter Sorensen, head of school.

“Our new World Languages and Fine Arts Building is just one way we are providing exceptional academic facilities to support the development of the whole child, from 18 months to 18 years, making this campus and this school unlike any other, as we launch another exciting school year,” he continued.

The multi-level facility, which is open to students in primary through upper school, was designed to promote educational success through an interactive student-centered learning environment, according to school officials.

In addition to housing multiple foreign language classes, the design-forward educational structure also provides creative spaces for music and visual arts.

The naturally lit classrooms, education suites, and studios promote team teaching and encourage students to collaborate in large open spaces. As an added feature, exposed glass walls along the music and art rooms provide transparency to the campus and promote curiosity between curriculums.

Students also can enjoy a sprawling covered patio balcony, which can be used to extend classroom lessons to an open-air environment, as well as offer a comfortable recreational hangout.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony near the beginning of the school year, Sorensen dedicated the building to Jamie and Kathy Clark in recognition for their long-time support of Alcuin.

“Jamie and Kathy have been very generous supporters of Alcuin for more than 20 years,” Sorensen said. “The Clarks stepped up to be our very first significant donor to the campaign to make the World Languages and Fine Arts Building a reality, which will inspire Alcuin’s innovative thinkers and passionate learners for generations to come.”

Jamie Clark served as an Alcuin school board member before becoming trustee emeritus and advisory board liaison. Clark manages the investment committee that handles Alcuin’s endowment and serves on the finance committee.