SMU Fashion Week enters sixth year

SMU arts and business students will present the sixth annual SMU Fashion Week, April 19-21.

The event will feature a panel discussion with fashion industry representatives, a launch party for the second issue of SMU’s fashion magazine and a spring fashion show. Begun in 2012 and produced primarily by students interested in careers within the trillion-dollar international fashion industry, SMU Fashion Week has grown along with the nearly six-year-old fashion media program, part of the Division of Journalism at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts.

Fashion Week events, all of which are free and open to the public, are as follows:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19: Fashion Industry Panel Discussion

Five panelists representing different segments of the fashion industry, including four alumni, will discuss the ways fashion and fashion media have evolved since SMU’s first Fashion Week in 2012. Panelists include Courtney Kerr, fashion blogger and influencer; Nicole Musselman ’92, fashion designer and founder of the KOCH clothing brand; Meg Jones ’12, co-founder of the online brand To & From Gifts; Shelby Foster ’13, public relations manager at NorthPark Center; and Grace Davis Damrill ’12, associate beauty buyer for Forty Five Ten. Jones, Foster and Damrill founded SMU Fashion Week in 2012.

Details: Panel 5-6:30 p.m.; reception 6:30-7 p.m. in the Taubman Atrium of the Owen Arts Center, 6101 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus (Dallas 75205)

THURSDAY, APRIL 20: Magazine Launch Party

Fashion media students host a party to launch the second edition of SMU Look: Hilltop Fashion & Style, the student-produced fashion magazine.

Details: 6:30 p.m. at The Impeccable Pig boutique, 6607 Hillcrest Ave., Suite 100 (Dallas 75205)

FRIDAY, APRIL 21: Spring Fashion Show

The Retail Club at Cox School of Business will present their annual spring fashion show. This year’s show will feature fashions presented by NorthPark Center, with makeup provided by Gucci Beauty. The event will also include a raffle.

Details: 2 p.m. at the fountain outside Dallas Hall, 3225 University Blvd. on the SMU campus. The show will be on the lawn of the main quad outside Dallas Hall.

Public parking is available at the Binkley Parking Garage at the corner of Binkley Avenue and Airline Road on the SMU campus. For parking details, please visit: https://www.smu.edu/AboutSMU/Maps/Parking.