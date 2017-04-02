SMU Presents ‘Meadows at the Meyerson’

SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts will present its 24th annual benefit concert, “Meadows at the Meyerson 2017,” at 8 p.m. April 12 in the Meyerson Symphony Center. The event will feature works by Ravel, Fauré and Delibes, performed by the Meadows Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Paul Phillips.

Also performing will be women of the Meadows choral ensembles, led by director Pamela Elrod Huffman, and operatic soloist and alumna Katrina Galka. The event supports Meadows students through the Meadows Scholars Program and the newly established Diane and Hal Brierley Endowed Scholarship.

The annual spring concert also honors a community leader. This year’s honoree is arts and civic patron Don Glendenning. Nancy Carlson will be the event chair. Honorary chairs are Diane and Hal Brierley.

For tickets and additional information, contact the Meadows box office at 214-768-2787.