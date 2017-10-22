District 13 Bond Projects

Dallas voters will have their say this November on a billion-dollar bond package that addresses various city capital improvements from streets and transportation projects to funding homeless assistance facilities.

District 13, which zigzags North Dallas between Interstate 635 and Northwest Highway – and as low as Mockingbird Lane in some neighborhoods – holds about $56 million-worth of the proposed improvements in four of the 10 propositions.

Proposition A – Streets and Transportation – $43.8 million

Nestled along Northwest Highway and the North Texas Tollway, the largest project in the bond proposition is a $10 million investment to help tear down and replace a much-debated 60-year-old parking garage at Preston Center. District 13 Councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates said the dollars are contingent on there being full funding for the project and whether or not area stakeholders can agree on the design.

Two of the largest street projects include a $5.5 million petition project on Holly Hill Drive and a $3 million reconstruction of Webb Chapel Road from Silverton Drive to Northaven Road. Preston Hollow specific projects include resurfacing Lovers Lane near Inwood Village; University Boulevard from Inwood Road to Eastern Avenue; and Hillcrest Road from Park Lane to Walnut Hill Lane.

Proposition B – Parks and Recreation – $1.6 million

Six parks in District 13 would see renovations or upgrades to playground equipment, athletic facilities, and overall improvements to the grounds. Preston Hollow-area projects include playground expansion, shade structure, and site development at Bluffview Park; a new swingset and park furnishings at Jamestown Park; and a full replacement of the softball backstop and bleachers at Walnut Hill Park

Proposition D Flood Control and Storm Drainage – $3 million

Projects include nearly $2 million for culvert and channel improvements in the Preston Hollow Channel east of Edgemere Road to Desco Drive. A drainage-relief system also will be designed and constructed in the 100-year-old Bachman Creek floodplain near the Rexford Drive and Shorecrest Drive area.

Proposition E – Library Facilities – $7.7 million

A new branch library in the Vickery Meadows neighborhood, 8255 Park Lane, will be designed and constructed.