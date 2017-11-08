Huff – Wilson

Catelyn Pauline Huff and Robert Martin Wilson III are engaged to be married mid-December in New Orleans. Catelyn is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen P. Huff of Dallas and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard M. Huff Sr., also of Dallas, and the late Dr. and Mrs. John B. Kirkley of Memphis, Tenn. and Mr. and Mrs. Richard A. Williams of Dallas.

Cate holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and English/journalism with a concentration in French from the University of Arkansas and is currently a legal assistant with Fuqua Campbell, P.A.

Robert is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Harvey and the late Mr. Robert M. Wilson Jr., all of Little Rock, Ark. He is the grandson of Mrs. Jane Wilson and the late Mr. Robert M. Wilson of Little Rock and Mrs. Jill Watkins and the late Mr. Jerry W. Watkins of El Dorado, Ark.

Robert holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science with a minor in philosophy from Tulane University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law. He is a litigation associate with Wilson & Associates.