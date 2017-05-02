Larson – Emanuelson

Mr. and Mrs. Hans Larson of Dallas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsey Nicole Larson, to Dwight Hillis Emanuelson III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight H. Emanuelson Jr. of Highland Park.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of J. J. Pearce High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from Vanderbilt University and a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School. Lindsey is an attorney at Haynes and Boone, LLP.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Highland Park High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Vanderbilt University. Hillis is Director of Marketing for Pearl Technology Holdings.

The couple will exchange vows at Church of the Incarnation on October 28, 2017 with a reception following at Brook Hollow Golf Club.