Anticipation Soars to New Heights for the Opening of Bleu Ciel

Perched prominently in the heart of the HARWOOD District is Bleu Ciel, the posh new condominium tower that will start welcoming residents this summer. This is the latest innovative concept from global real estate developer Harwood International with CEO Gabriel Barbier-Mueller leading the charge. Designed by the inimitable French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte and HDF, Harwood’s in-house interior design firm, Bleu Ciel first hosted luminaries at an exclusive launch party back in 2014. Grande dame Margaret McDermott and Mayor Mike Rawlings were among the crowd celebrating in the festivities. The sleek structure reached its peak this past February, standing sky high — 33 stories to be exact.

Driving into the heart of the city, the HARWOOD District is the first area that catches one’s eye. And with its burgeoning high-rise ventures, the HI team is paving a new path for luxury living: unparalleled amenities, noteworthy restaurants and retailers, and verdant gardens (designed by world-renowned landscape architect Sadafumi Uchiyama) for all to enjoy. It is the perfect spot for the urban dweller still longing for a sense of community, presenting a community that is accessible to top eateries, museums, and exercise paths. The neighborhood alone touts a Walk Score of 92.

Whether you are making your first significant home investment, live in Dallas part time, or you are a recent empty-nester looking for a fresh change, this complex offers a little something for everyone, including perks for your furry friends. Bleu Ciel is 100 percent dog friendly, welcoming all sizes and breeds. Your unit would not only be a chic new spot for you, but your four-legged friend as well.

The dog park is the perfect place to unwind with your pup and a great way to get to know the neighbors. In fact, there are two Garden Home units available for the ultimate pet lover. Imagine penthouse-style living accessible on the amenity deck level — voila! — these units provide a private backyard, immediate access to the two junior Olympic pools, fitness center, and lavish spa offerings. Similar to other HI projects, the Bleu Ciel Garden Homes are elevating the new norm, distinguished by terraces starting at 1,400 square feet. Owners can landscape their garden and will also have the unique opportunity to have it custom designed by Sadafumi Uchiyama himself.

The excitement for the grand opening continues to soar as future residents can see the magic unfold with the completion of the units. Finish outs have already begun on the lower levels, and HDF has selected the final touches on more than half of the remaining available homes. Bleu Ciel offers three swoonworthy colors for flooring, cabinet, and countertops — Dawn, Dusk, and Midnight — a palette inspired by international resort design and architecture from around the globe. For those looking to enjoy the perks of customizing your future home, the time is now.

With a loyal clientele and a buzzworthy celeb following, Bleu Ciel continues to draw in a bevy of VIPs. And with the current surge of top corporations relocating their headquarters to Dallas, executives are electing to boost their standards to new heights. Harwood, of course, will offer up a big Swiss-Tex welcome.

