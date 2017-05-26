Want to Feel Good? Spread The Happy

This year, I keep coming across the notion of enthusiasm and joy again and again. Mostly how to cultivate it.

Happiness and enjoyment are contagious — so are misery and anger. Every day we make choices as to how and what we communicate. Those little drops of communication filter out into the world via the people around us.

Some in this world are so adept at spreading the happy that it’s impossible not to be affected by their trickle-down. They are the types of people others love being around simply because they make them feel good.

Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

On her recent music video director’s spirit and leadership, Taylor Swift remarked, “When people are really enthusiastic, you kind of rise to that.”

John Mellencamp said while discussing for Rolling Stone his appearance on a CMT TV show with Darius Rucker, “He was so excited. When someone is that ingratiating, it’s hard to be a curmudgeon.”

How we engage and respond affects everything we do. It sets the tone. With that in mind, it’s important to pay attention to our own ways.

Are you getting what you want out of people and life? Are your interactions sincere and fulfilling? Are you making things easier or more difficult on yourself with your attitude?

Because, guess what? This one is easy. We all have the power to adjust. Right now. Today. It costs nothing.

Dale Carnegie said the best way to be interesting is to be interested. I’ve found that being interested makes me a better listener and a calmer person, and I constantly learn new things. When you are interested, enthusiasm naturally follows. And that bright light attracts.

Even the most mundane task can be approached with a positive outlook. That goes for things at work, home, or play. It’s easy to default to defeat or grump and lash out negatively. More of a challenge, to keep that brain and heart working, is to turn that frown upside down. Make it an ongoing practice to be encouraging — even to yourself. Stay interested and engaged. Catch when you are doing the opposite and just stop.

I’ll let Pharrell take us out, “Because I’m happy … Clap along if you feel like that’s what you wanna do.”

