Want To Look Younger?

Dallas has some of the most beautiful women in the world. I applaud how well they take care of themselves to the point of looking 15-20 (or more) years younger than they are.

The advent of Botox, fillers, and other technological skin advances partially account for this; but not entirely. Good products also help.

A couple of friends of mine and I were recently discussing just this, and the guy in the trio said, “But do you know what people forget that tells your age?”

We both answered, “HANDS!”

Ladies and gentlemen, just like your neck, your hands tell your age even when your face doesn’t, so don’t forget to devote some of your pampering time to your hands.

I have a deep wrinkle between my hand and wrist that just bugs me every time I look at it, so I’m constantly trying to put cream on it to make it go away.

I love Eos hand lotion (you know the little-egg shaped lip balm company). The ultra-soothing shea-butter lotion comes in three fragrances. They smell delicious. It’s perfectly shaped for a hand bag. Evolutionofsmooth.com describes it as “perfectly portable.”

Fresh in NorthPark Center has a fabulous hand-nourishing lotion with Vitamin E and Seaberry Oil. It’s called Seaberry Nourishing Hand Cream. The darling guy, Jared, who showed it to me said he had a client with drastically rough, dry, almost scaly hands. Jared gave him a sample of it and the customer came back to purchase it, because with just that small sample his hands had changed to hydrated and smooth. What a testament!

Jared said it’s also wonderful for eczema and other skin-related issues.

Seaberry Oil, which is extracted from a plant native to Russia and the Himalayan region and known for thriving in harsh conditions, is rich in antioxidants and omegas three, six, seven, and nine. Working with Vitamin E and several other ingredients, this buttery lotion revitalizes, protects, and softens the skin, adding maximum moisture to hydrate and promote smoothness while maintaining skin’s elasticity.

La Mer hand cream is luxurious. I am fascinated by the creator Dr. Max Huber and his Miracle Broth™, a special blend of fermented, nutrient-rich sea kelp and other natural ingredients that heal inflammation. According to cremedelamer.com, “Current science suggests that long-term, chronic inflammation is the root cause of premature skin aging.”

Miracle Broth™, the key ingredient in La Mer products, is coveted. It helps with sagging skin, firmness, age spots, and uneven skin tone.

Natura Bissé’s Essential Shock Intense Hand Cream is formulated with 5 percent urea hydrofix, which traps water in your skin, keeping it hydrated for hours. It stimulates collagen and elastin production and helps prevent the appearance of age spots.

All of these hand creams leave your hands feeling not greasy but silky smooth, a huge plus.

Tammy Taylor, a powerhouse in the nail and beauty industry said, “Your hands and feet never get a day off, so take care of them.” I couldn’t agree more: Take care of your hands so they will look as young as you do!