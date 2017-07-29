Cellars Worth Celebrating

Serious entertaining may involve serious amounts of wine. Hosts know the importance of maintaining an adequate supply. For more than 3,000 years, wine-drinking cultures have designated special places for their grape-gifted vice.

But a wine cellar is more than just storage space. It is a place to showcase a prized collection and celebrate the elixir of the gods. Some bottles may evoke treasured memories of past travels or sublime meals. Others represent promise of special days deemed worthy of a ceremonious decanting.

Those who don’t partake in wine may find such talk the height of absurdity. But for those who love their vino, these houses offer some of the most spectacular settings to admire and imbibe.