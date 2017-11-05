House of the Month – 4222 Gloster Road, Dallas

This custom Spanish Mediterranean residence built by Phillip Jennings in Manchester Downs is offered at $2,850,000. The house has more than 6,800 square feet of pristine space and reflects contemporary grace with wood-beamed ceilings, wood floors, and huge windows. The main living area and gourmet kitchen overlook the backyard paradise with a pool and living area with built-in grill, fireplace, and mosquito-misting system. Another living room/study, formal dining room, upstairs game/media rooms, and five en suite baths, including the first-floor master, complete this gorgeous property.