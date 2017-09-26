House of the Month: 4512 Isabella Lane

One of Preston Hollow’s most recognizable modern estates, this immaculate home exemplifies luxury living. Situated on just more than an acre, it features six spacious bedrooms, seven en suite bathrooms and two powder baths, four living areas, two dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen. Additional highlights include a wood-paneled office, an upstairs game room, a home theater, a home gym, two wet bars, two laundry rooms, a downstairs guest suite, a temperature controlled wine room, and an eight-vehicle garage. The exceptional master suite features a private sitting area, fireplace, stunning two-level closet, and impressive master bath with a perfect view of the pool.