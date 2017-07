This spectacular custom California Mediterranean Spanish Revival in Old Preston Hollow stands on more than an acre of land. Built in 2016, the majestic home has six bedrooms, a study, 8.3 baths, four living rooms, and five fireplaces. It also features a 600-square-foot cabana, as well as a pool and spa, an elevator, a five-car garage, and a two-car porte-cochère. Other details include unique lighting and hardware, tinted plaster walls, clay tile roof, limestone, and wood and marble flooring.