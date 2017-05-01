House of the Month – 5903 Lakehurst Avenue

The Cantoni Axis house was built by Michael Wilkov, president of Cantoni Furniture, in 2009 to mark the 25th anniversary of Cantoni in Dallas. Situated on an oversized lot on a premier Preston Hollow street, this property greets you with the sensation of encapsulating the ultimate in timeless modern luxury.

The 7,700-square-foot house includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and garage parking for five vehicles. Courtyards create stylish and carefree living and entertaining, inside and out. An interior white canvas is made for showcasing art. Informal living spaces flow together in harmony. The heart of the house is surrounded by an entertaining kitchen island that spans 22 feet. Every detail was meticulously planned and executed, including state-of-the-art Italian appliances manufactured by Bontempi Cucine.