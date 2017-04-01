House of the Month – 6023 Norway Road

This house is boldly made for entertaining, with a kitchen that can easily serve as command central. The sun-dappled outdoor space evokes the feel of a vacation getaway, with multiple sitting areas framing an elegant pool, spa, and outdoor shower. A wet bar and wine closet complete the fun and relaxing vibe.

The home includes five airy bedrooms, each with its own unique bath. The master and one bedroom are located on the first floor. Also on the first floor is the very private home study, which is serviced by a full bath and offers incredible views of the backyard and pool. The space could easily become a cigar bar, ready for game-watching with friends.

The home was custom-built by Veritas Developers (Joe Shannon) in 2008 for the current owner, and has been lovingly maintained.