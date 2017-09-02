House of the Month: 6406 Lakehurst Avenue, Dallas

This exquisite 5-bedroom, 6.3-bathroom 6,768-square-foot home on a 12,066-square-foot lot in Preston Hollow features an extraordinary outdoor oasis and a new $1,675,000 asking price.

A U-shaped design allows maximum views of the spectacular pool with an outdoor living area. The backyard’s beauty radiates inside to the den, study, and master bedroom.

The home, built in 2006, features stone and hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout and also includes an elevator, partial basement, and attached three-car garage.

There’s an exercise room off the downstairs master bedroom and a second master bedroom upstairs.