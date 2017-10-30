Christ the King Principal Honored

Patrick O’Sullivan, principal of Christ the King Catholic School in Dallas, was one of three Catholic elementary school principals named as winners of the 2017 National Distinguished Principals Award.

The National Association of Elementary School Principals presented the awards during a two-day celebration in October in Washington, D.C.

“National recognition for our principals is well deserved and gratifying,” said Annette Jones, assistant director of leadership development for the National Catholic Educational Association.

O’Sullivan wants Catholic schools available for every child.

Since becoming principal in 2012, he has increased scholarships at his and other Dallas Catholic schools.

Sister Dawn Achs, associate superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas, describes O’Sullivan as an “educational and spiritual leader focused on the mission of the school and on what is in the best interest of the students, their families, and the staff.”