Clothing Drive Highlights Intramurals

By Kelly Morris / Special Contributor

At Ursuline, Intramurals is as much about service as it is spirit.

Students collected gently used clothes during a school-wide clothes drive. Each class sorted clothes during Intramurals Service Day on Nov. 6.

“The service aspect is my favorite part of Intramurals,” Ursuline dean of students Kayla Brown said. “I am so proud of our students once again.”

All of the clothes were donated to Catholic Charities of Dallas. Students have collected cans and books during previous Intramurals service projects. Each class also hung murals and decorated hallways.

Intramurals dates back to the 1950s. For several days before Thanksgiving break, the entire student body participates in a service project, hall decorating, mural, videos, and a volleyball tournament. Students also wear their class colors.

SERVICE PROJECT RESULTS (BY CLASS):

Freshmen: 835 articles of clothing

Sophomores: 940 articles of clothing

Juniors: 2,822 articles of clothing

Seniors: 2,256 articles of clothing