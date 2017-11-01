Dallas ISD Invites Community to Education Summits

The Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is launching a strategic planning process to create a strategic and innovative vision for DISD learning, technology, and facilities design.

To launch this process, the district is hosting four education summits and encourages all members of the community to attend.

Parents, students, district staff, business leaders, and community members will have an opportunity to share their innovative vision of the future at the summits.



Dates, times, and locations:

6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7

W.T. White High School

6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7

South Oak Cliff High School

6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9

Emmett J. Conrad High School

6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9

W.W. Samuell High School and Early College



*Free childcare and refreshments will be provided at each location.

Additionally, community members can provide feedback through an online survey through Nov. 10 here or on the district and campus websites.

As the district embarks on this process, all summits, documents, and resources will be posted online at www.dallasisd.org/envisiondallasisd for community members to stay informed. The district will provide updates throughout this process.