Kramer Elementary Named IB School

Arthur Kramer Elementary School has earned an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme designation, reports thehub.dallasisd.org.

“Students at Kramer will have a unique opportunity of learning about the world through curriculum and interactions with other people, which will make them more culturally aware,” Kramer principal Kate Walker said.

Becoming an IB school requires an authorization process, which takes a minimum of three years. Kramer finished on schedule under the leadership of former principal Katherine Eska, who is now principal at North Dallas High School.

Dallas ISD has three other IB schools: J. L. Long Middle School, Harry Stone Montessori Academy, and Woodrow Wilson High School.