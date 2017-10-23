Tech Industry’s Solid Future

With a knack for creating interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning, Edward Downes, who has a doctorate from SMU, is earning recognition for himself and for the Alcuin School.

“Dr. Downes is hands down one of the best math teachers I’ve ever had,” said Arath Luna, Alcuin School senior. “Math might not be the most exciting subject to most, but he finds ways to make the class fun and engaging.”

Downes didn’t win this year’s Tech Titans of the Future High School Level award — that honor went to Henry Vo of Richardson ISD — but the Alcuin math teacher was a finalist.

Tech Titans, the largest technology trade organization in Texas, uses its annual awards to recognize contributions to the North Texas technology industry.

“He has inspired me to reconsider what I want to do with my future.” -Arath Luna, Alcuin School senior

Downes was named a finalist in the educator’s category among North Texas area high school math and science teachers for his contributions in the development and implementation of innovative teaching techniques that inspire interest among his students at Alcuin.

“Being in Dr. Downes’ classes has reminded me how much I enjoyed math and technology,” Luna said. “He has inspired me to reconsider what I want to do with my future. I am very grateful to him.”

Downes uses several technological tools to incorporate computer science, 3-D printed models, and engaging lessons in the classroom.

“The Alcuin School community is honored to have a member of our faculty recognized for the impact they make not only in the classroom, but also on the young minds that will shape the future of the North Texas technology industry,” said Walter Sorensen, Alcuin head of school.