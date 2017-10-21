13th Annual No Tie Dinner & Dessert Kickoff Party

by · October 21, 2017

  • Brian Nichols, Kristin Nichols, Robin Levine, Patricia McCune
    Brian and Kristin Nichols with Robin Levine and Patricia McCune. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Buddy Mercer, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez, Lynn Bahr, Rusty Hampton
    John Kershner, Don Neubauer, and Dennis Kershner. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, David Nelson, Eduardo Velez, Claire Eckardt
    Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, David Nelson, Eduardo Velez, and Claire Eckardt. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Don Mason, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez
    Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Don Mason, Claire Eckardt, and Eduardo Velez.Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, David Nelson, Eduardo Velez, and Claire Eckardt. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Don Mason, Susan Friedman, Leslie Frye, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez
    Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Don Mason, Susan Friedman, Leslie Frye, Claire Eckardt, and Eduardo Velez. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Leslie Frye, Eduardo Velez, Claire Eckardt
    Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr Steven Pounders, Leslie Frye, Eduardo Velez and Claire Eckardt. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Susan Friedman, Leslie Frye, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez
    Celeb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Susan Friedman Leslie Frye Claire Eckardt, and Eduardo Velez. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Susan Friedman, Leslie Frye
    Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Dr. Steven Pounders, Susan Friedman,and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Jordan Roberts, Courtney Edwards, Eduardo Velez, Claire Eckardt
    Caleb Thomas, Xzandria Sanders, Jordan Roberts, Courtney Edwards, Eduardo Velez, Claire Eckardt. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Chad Collom, Steve Kemble, Patricia McCune, Arnold Jones
    Chad Collom, Steve Kemble, Patricia McCune, and Arnold Jones. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Craig Canant, Neale Jones, Hedda Layne, Tory Warden
    Craig Canant, Neale Jones, Hedda Layne, and Tory Warden. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • David Ewing, LeeAnne Locken, Leslie Frye
    David Ewing, LeeAnne Locken, and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Debbie Ochoa, Mary Beth O'Connor, Allen Stolleis, Bobby Elliott
    Debbie Ochoa, Mary Beth O'Connor, Allen Stolleis, and Bobby Elliott. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Dennis Kershner, LeeAnne Locken, John Kershner_2
    Dennis Kershner, LeeAnne Locken, and John Kershner. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Don Neubauer, Richmond Morris, Don Mason, Kristi Holman, David Nelson, LeeAnne Locken, Leslie Frye
    Don Neubauer, Richmond Morris, Don Mason, Kristi Holman, David Nelson, LeeAnne Locken, and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Doug Cheatham, Jay Maggio, Mark Hendon
    Doug Cheatham, Jay Maggio, and Mark Hendon. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • John Kershner, Don Neubauer, Dennis Kershner
  • Kristi Holman and Christina Yielding
    Kristi Holman and Christina Yielding. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • LeeAnne Locken and Leslie Frye_2
    LeeAnne Locken and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Mary Kay Winchell, Mark Goodheart, Paul Velez
    Mary Kay Winchell, Mark Goodheart, and Paul Velez. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Rebecca Taylor and Kathryn Ash_2
    Rebecca Taylor and Kathryn Ash. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Steve Kemble, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez, Chad Collom
    Steve Kemble, Claire Eckardt, Eduardo Velez, and Chad Collom. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Traswell Livingston III, Demonse Williams
    Traswell Livingston III and Demonse Williams. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Troy Warden, Hedda Layne, Leslie Frye
    Troy Warden, Hedda Layne, and Leslie Frye. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)
  • Willie Johnson and Cindy Moores
    Willie Johnson and Cindy Moores. (Photo: Sergio Delgado)

