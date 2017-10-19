2017 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala

by · October 19, 2017

  • 2017 DSO Gala Chair Lisa Cooley
    2017 DSO Gala Chair Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Barbara Daseke, Don Daseke
    Barbara and Don Daseke. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Bill McIntyre, Shirley McIntyre 1
    Bill and Shirley McIntyre. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Clay Cooley, Lisa Cooley (Gala Chairs)
    Clay and Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Clay Cooley, Margaret McDermott, Lisa Cooley
    Clay Cooley, Margaret McDermott, Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley
    Diane and Hal Brierley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • DSO Interim President & CEO Michelle Miller Burns4
    DSO Interim President & CEO Michelle Miller Burns. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Fanchon Hallam, Howard Hallam
    Fanchon and Howard Hallam. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Fehmi Karahan, Elizabeth Karahan2
    Fehmi and Elizabeth Karahan. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Jaap Van Zweden13
    Dallas Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Jaap Van Zweden. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Joe Hubach, Colleen O'Connor
    Joe Hubach and Colleen O'Connor. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Kara Goss, Randall Goss
    Kara and Randall Goss. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • KBP_0485
    The 2017 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Key Coker, Katherine Coker1
    Key and Katherine Coker. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Lissa Wagner, Bill Gau, Sherwood Wagner
    Lissa Wagner, Bill Gau, and Sherwood Wagner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Mark Porter, Anne Davidoson
    Mark Porter and Anne Davidoson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Mayor Mike Rawlings and Micki Rawlings
    Dallas Mayor, Mike Rawlings and his wife, Micki Rawlings. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Michelle Miller Burns, Jaap van Zweden, Sanjiv Yajnik
    Michelle Miller Burns, Jaap van Zweden, and Sanjiv Yajnik. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Nancy Nasher, David J. Haemisegger
    Nancy Nasher and David J. Haemisegger. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Pat McEvoy, Charles McEvoy
    Pat and Charles McEvoy. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Rhonda Marcus, Fraser Marcus
    Rhonda and Fraser Marcus. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Roger Gault, Marena Gault
    Roger and Marena Gault. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Ross Perot, Margot Perot
    Ross and Margot Perot. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Shaw Henry, Robert Grenfell, Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey, Graeme Ross
    Shaw Henry, Robert Grenfell, Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey, and Graeme Ross. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Sheila Grant, Jody Grant
    Sheila and Jody Grant. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Wendy Messman, Boyd Messman
    Wendy and Boyd Messman. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Yo Yo Ma1
    World-renowned cellist, Yo-Yo Ma. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Yo Yo Ma14
    World-renowned cellist, Yo-Yo Ma. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • Yo-Yo Ma_PV_0008
    Yo-Yo Ma, Jaap Van Zweden and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • YoYoMa_0020
    Table arrangements for the After-Party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • YoYoMa_0608
    Guest enjoy cocktails, savories, and desserts at the After-Party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
  • YoYoMa_0655
    The After-Party for the 2017 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)

