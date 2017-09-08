2017 DIFFA/Dallas Awards

On Aug. 22, DIFFA/Dallas celebrated another successful season by hosting a party at Resource Center Borick Auditorium, where funds raised from the 2016-2017 season were granted to twenty-two deserving North Texas HIV/AIDS service organizations (ASO’s). DIFFA/Dallas donated over $500,000 in the fight against HIV/AIDS, the largest amount of funds ever donated in DIFFA/Dallas history, to local AIDs Service Organizations and the DIFFA national fund.

Guests sipped on cocktails provided by Peroni Italy and Kettle One, and bites provided by Lombardi Family Concepts.

In North Texas, DIFFA/Dallas is proud to support twenty-two HIV/AIDS Service Organizations & funds with direct grants. These funds will be used for education, transportation, housing, mental health and meal programs for those infected with or impacted by HIV/AIDS; especially women, children, and those in low income situations.

DIFFA/Dallas will kick off the 2017-2018 season with Burgers and Burgundy on Oct. 6, followed by its’ Holiday Wreath Collection on Nov. 6, concluding with House of DIFFA on May 6. For more information regarding tickets or how to get involved, please visit www.diffadallas.org.