2017 Jade Ball

by · October 27, 2017

  • 8K0A6498
    Decorations for the Jade Ball. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • 8K0A6508
    The Jade Ball. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • 8K0A6623
    Jill VanGorden, Elaine Jin, Rob VanGorden, and William Tsao. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • 8K0A6626
    Nazia Ahmed and Robert Weatherly. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • 8K0A6648
    Mimi Sterling, Eshna Young, Jin Min, and Jenni Feist. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • 8K0A6653
    Chris Bhatti, Annette Watkins, Veronica Lewis, and Sarah Jackson. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • 8K0A6709
    Beijing opera singer, Lucy Xu. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS1_4881
    Trammell S. Crow with Mary and Dr. Charles Ku. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS1_4882
    Trammell S. Crow, Lynn McBee, and Allan McBee. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS1_4924
    Charles Ellis, Jane McGarry, and Michael Cain. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS1_4953
    Amy Hofland, Mina Chang, and Jake Harryman. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS1_5016
    Mimi and Rich Sterling. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS1_5032
    Beckey Fuller, Tatiana Smith, Alexa Parra, and Monica Santos. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS1_5037
  • TS1_5041
    Center pieces for the Jade Ball. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS1_6814
    Lynn McBe and Robert Weatherly. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS2_1108
  • TS2_1318
    Krystal Sarna and Derek Brooks. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS2_1342
    Stephanie Seay, Lana Constantine, Kay Wood, and Hope Schultze. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS2_1487
    Steve Andrews, Tracy Rathbun, Kent Rathbun, Yolanda Banks, and Darell Freelan. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
  • TS2_1622
    Chris Bhatti, Sarah Jackson, and Seth Williams. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)

