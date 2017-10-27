2017 Jade Ball

The Crow Collection of Asian Art’s inaugural Jade Ball at the Belo Mansion was held Oct. 7. The black tie / traditional dress event began with a cocktail reception, followed by a formal, sit-down dinner for 400 guests.

Inspired by the art and beauty of China, the Jade Ball was a magical grand entrance, unique entertainment, networking, art experiences and delightful surprises throughout the evening.

Lynn McBee, serves as honorary chair, and Robert Weatherly, a realtor with Allie Beth Allman & Associates, is the chair of the first-year event.

“With a name inspired by the Qing Dynasty Jades that make up the heart of the museum’s collection, the Jade Ball was created as a fundraising effort to help the museum expand its impact and ensure its sustainability,” said McBee.