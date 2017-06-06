2017 St. Jude Kick Off Party

by · June 6, 2017

  • DSC_9473
    Jenni Deaton, Leslie Mauck, and Elio Castanuela at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9475
    Lauren and Brian Bollich at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9514
    Luke Lagera, David Burch, and Jeff Jones at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9519
    Abra and Robert Garrett at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9525
    Bonne Whittaker and Kathy Fairbanks with Julie and Chris Halverson at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9539
    Elle, Brooke, and St. Jude Patient Reid Conley at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9569
    Cindy Feld, George Tadros, Dwayne Carter, Eddie Sweis, and George Bryan at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9610
    Bee Yancey, Laurie Graham King, and Marzia Prince at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9799
    Judi and Chris Moore at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9823
    Ryan and Buffy Wehner with Casey Christian and Cody Blake at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9444
    Tom and Stacey Sullivan Hall with Doug Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9462
    Chris and Sarah Williams at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9497
    Nancy Dennis with John and Holly Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9614
    Holly Brooks, Evelyn Walsh, and Cindy Feld at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9766
    John and Patty Jo Turner with Susan Owens at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9784
    Marian Bryan with Stacey and Diane Simon at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9836
    Marian Bryan, Valeria Jones, and Brooke Conley at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • BB6O9389
    Meghan McCollum, Gretchen Darby, and Kristianna Marie at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • BB6O9412
    Airib and Eddie Sweis, Dwayne and Jen Carter, and George Tadros at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • BB6O9414
    Abra and Robert Garrett at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • BB6O9428
    Alan and Pennie Marshall with Nate Cavender at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • BB6O9437
    Carole and Scott Murray at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • BB6O9478
    Mary Bryan, Airib Sweis, and Jen Carter at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
  • DSC_9413
    Holly and Doug Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9450
    Susan Owens and Becky Schutz at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
  • DSC_9456
    Kim Carlton, Scott Robertson, and Sarah Williams at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

