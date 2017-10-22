Nearly 280 guests attended the 3rd Annual Outlive Yourself Awards Oct. 2, 2017 at Union Station in downtown Dallas. The event was presented by Methodist Dallas Transplant Institute benefiting Taylor’s Gift Foundation. Honorary Chair and Master of Ceremonies Kristi Nelson of NBC 5 entertained guests throughout the evening with a lineup including co-founders Tara and Todd Storch; Joe Winters, husband of Taylor’s heart recipient and Arnetta Wright, an organ transplant recipient who received the gift of life while being treated at Methodist.

The highlight of the event was celebrating the two amazing honorees: Dr. Tiffany Anthony, a transplant surgeon at Baylor Scott & White, and Terri Maxwell, founder and CEO of Share On Purpose.

The Outlive Yourself Awards is an opportunity to celebrate those who have made an extraordinary impact and truly embody the “Outlive Yourself” spirit by giving back to others. The event was launched in 2015 and is a special night that seeks to celebrate the lives and actions of inspiring individuals while also supporting the mission and work of Taylor’s Gift Foundation.