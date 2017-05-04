7th Annual Symphony of Chefs

by · May 4, 2017

  • Ann and JW Brown
    Ann and JW Brown at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Barbara and Jeffrey Adelglass
    Barbara and Jeffrey Adelglass at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Bonnie and Nathan Shea (SOC Event Chairs)
    Bonnie and Nathan Shea at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chef Chad Houser (Cafe Momentum) with table guests
    Chef Chad Houser at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chef Christina Miller (Proper Baking Co), Chef Gianni Santin (Haute Sweets Patisserie), Chef Dunia Borga (LaDuni Baking Studio)
    Chef Christina Miller, Chef Gianni Santin, and Chef Dunia Borga at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chef Dan Landsberg 2
    Chef Dan Landsberg at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chef Jeramie Robison (Uchi Dallas)
    Chef Jeramie Robison at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chef John Kleifgen (Nick _ Sams Park Cities)
    Chef John Kleifgen at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chef Juan Orocio (4R Ranch Vineyards _ Winery) with table guests
    Chef Juan Orocio at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chef Tiffany Derry (The Cupboard by Tiffany Derry) cooking
    Chef Tiffany Derry at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chef Yutaka Yamato (Yutaka Sushi Bistro)
    Chef Yutaka Yamato at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Chris & Nan Roper, Nicole & Walt Roper (4R Ranch Vineyards & Winery)
    Chris and Nan Roper with Nicole and Walt Roper at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Cynthia Smoot, Jane McGarry
    Cynthia Smoot and Jane McGarry at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • DSQ Electric
    DSQ Electric at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Georgia and Marc Lyons (SOC Event Chairs)
    Georgia and Marc Lyons at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Greg Fasullo, Ashley Berges
    Greg Fasullo and Ashley Berges at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Jane McGarry, Tiffany Derry
    Jane McGarry and Tiffany Derry at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Jeremy Lock, D'Andra Simmons Lock (Honorary Chairs)
    Jeremy Lock and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Jeri and David Kleiman
    Jeri and David Kleiman at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Julie Nelson_Dale Wilson_Tim Willet during Live Auction
    Julie Nelson, Dale Wilson, and Tim Willet during live auction at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • KidLinks CEO Diana Crawford, Kenneth Fuquay
    Diana Crawford and Kenneth Fuquay at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Kimberly Alexander, Hamilton Sneed
    Kimberly Alexander and Hamilton Sneed at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • LeeAnne Locken, D'Andra Simmons Lock
    LeeAnne Locken and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Lillian Kemp_during Live Auction
    Lillian Kemp during live auction at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Marc Lyons during Live Auction
    Marc Lyons during live auction at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Nathan Shea, Bonnie Shea, Diana Crawford, Kenneth Fuquay, Georgia Lyons, Marc Lyons
    Nathan and Bonnie Shea, Diana Crawford, Kenneth Fuquay, and Georgia and Marc Lyons at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Richard Chamberlain cooks tableside
    Richard Chamberlain cooks tableside at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Richard Rudnicki, Gail Bohdan
    Richard Rudnicki and Gail Bohdan at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Robert James Clifford (Nick and Sams Steakhouse)
    Robert James Clifford at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Salvatore Gisellu (Honorary Chef Chair)
    Salvatore Gisellu at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • SOC Ballroom
    SOC Ballroom. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • Uno Immanivong (Chino Chinatown)
    Uno Immanivong at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
  • YutakaYamato (YutakaSushiBistro)
    Yutaka Yamato at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)

