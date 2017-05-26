8th Annual Emmitt Smith Celebrity Gala and Golf Tournament

The 8th Annual Emmitt Smith Celebrity Invitational, presented by Healthcare Highways, was held the weekend of May 12 and 13 to benefit Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities. Activities began with a Friday Night Gala presented by Albertsons/Tom Thumb, led by Honorary Chair Faye C. Briggs and Event Chairs Carmaleta and Otis Felton, and was held at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The theme for this year was “Celebrate”. Teens from their flagship, hands-on, one-to-one mentoring program, TEAM 22 and previous scholarship recipients, participate throughout the evening’s ceremony.

The gala ushered in the Celebrity Invitational golf tournament on Saturday, May 13 hosted at TPC Craig Ranch and sponsored by American Airlines. This year’s winning team was comprised of Doug Campbell, Dennis Bassler, and Braden Taylor of Albertsons/Tom Thumb and former Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Sterling Sharpe, who took home a crystal trophy and bragging rights with a net score of -40.

Proceeds from the weekend go to Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities, (PESC), a public charity that creates and funds unique educational experiences and enrichment opportunities for underserved children. For more information, visit www.emmittsmithcelebrityinvitational.com.