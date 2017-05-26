8th Annual Emmitt Smith Celebrity Gala and Golf Tournament

by · May 26, 2017

  • Ananias Hayes, Alexis McDaniel, Taylor Robertson
    Ananias Hayes, Alexis McDaniel, and Taylor Robertson speaking at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Bishop TD Jakes, Serita Jakes
    Bishop TD Jakes and Serita Jakes at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Carmaleta Whiteley Felton and Otins Felton (event chairs)
    Event chairs Carmaleta Whiteley and Otins Felton at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Daryl Johnston being interviewed by Cheryl Jackson
    Daryl Johnston being interviewed by Cheryl Jackson at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Daryl Johnston
    Daryl Johnston at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Emmitt and Pat Smith, Larry Fitzgerald Jr, Marianne and Roger Staubach
    Emmitt and Pat Smith, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., and Marianne and Roger Staubach at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Emmitt Smith, Dee Lincoln, Daryl Johnston
    Emmitt Smith, Dee Lincoln, and Daryl Johnston at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Emmitt Smith, Pat Smith, Dak Prescott
    Emmitt and Pat Smith with Dak Prescott at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Emmitt Smith
    Emmitt Smith speaking at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Larry Fitzgerald Jr
    Larry Fitzgerald Jr. at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Marianne and Roger Staubach
    Marianne and Roger Staubach at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Nancy Lieberman
  • Pat Smith, Emmitt Smith
    Nancy Lieberman at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Pat Smith, Melissa Rycroft Strickland, Emmitt Smith
    Pat Smith, Melissa Rycroft Strickland, and Emmitt Smith at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Tye Strickland, Melissa Rycroft Strickland
    Tye Strickland and Melissa Rycroft Strickland at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
  • Billy Dawson, Wade Smith, Roland Martin, XXX
    Billy Dawson, Wade Smith, Roland Martin, and friend at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
  • Bud Hebert, Emmitt Smith, Michael Wilson, EJ Smith, Russell Williams
    Bud Hebert, Emmitt Smith, Michael Wilson, EJ Smith, and Russell Williams at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
  • Bud Herbert, Michael Wilson, Emmitt Smith, Russell Williams
    Bud Herbert, Michael Wilson, Emmitt Smith, and Russell Williams at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
  • David Mosley, Terrence Barber, Seema Sadekar, Emory Smith
    David Mosley, Terrence Barber, Seema Sadekar, and Emory Smith at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
  • Nancy Lieberman strikes a Heisman pose
    Nancy Lieberman strikes a Heisman pose at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
  • Team 22 Teens
    Team 22 Teens at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 26

Nicky’s Week, a St. Jude Fundraiser with RA Sushi

May 22 - May 28
Fri 26

Famous Monsters Convention Dallas

May 26 - May 28
Sun 28

5th Annual Pup Crawl

May 28 @ 11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Mon 29

Teens: Make Friends With Yourself

May 29 @ 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Mon 29

Mindful Mondays

May 29 @ 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm